BARTOW, Fla. — A man accidentally shot himself while in the parking lot of a Bartow school, police said.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday at Summerlin Academy.

Police said Amel Villarreal Jr., 39, was there to pick up a family member after school.

"While waiting in his vehicle, Mr. Villarreal removed a concealed firearm from his waistband to secure it in an interior vehicle compartment," the Bartow Police Department said in a news release. "During this action, Mr. Villarreal accidentally discharged the firearm, striking himself in the right leg."

He was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.

No students were involved in the incident. Classes had dismissed for the day.

Detectives are still investigating.