Hofbrauhaus is set to open in Buffalo this summer after a long wait. The German beer house will fill 190 Scott Street with seating for 700.

The franchise owners said the final pieces for the brewery are on their way from Bavaria.

Modeled after the original in Munich, Germany, Buffalo's Hofbräuhaus franchise will be the eighth U.S. location.

Installed inside the building are the Austrian tanks that will brew 13 different lagers using ingredients from Germany, and will be held to Hofbräuhaus standards. The beer will go right from tank to tap, but only five of the 13 beers will be on tap at a time, general manager Rob Rush said previously.

The menu will include some Buffalo favorites, but will consist mainly of German staples, including Bavarian-style pretzels baked fresh daily.

"Live German bands every night, German food and German beer, brewed in the German traditional way," Rush said. "The biggest thing is the vibe that's going to be at the Hofbräuhaus and the amount of fun and people prosting, standing on the benches having a good time, singing along with the bands and just having a great time."

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo will be open 365 days a year, opening just in time for Oktoberfest celebrations, and will be a destination for soccer fans as well.

Construction projects are underway, and the restaurant is set for an August opening.