ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida emergency personnel and first responders can get free admission to Gatorland .

Gatorland offering free tickets to EMS, paramedics, first responders

Deal available now through May 29 to all Florida-based personnel

It's all in honor of EMS Appreciation Week

The "alligator capital of the world" is celebrating EMS Appreciation Week by offering free single-day tickets now through May 29.

The offer is available to all Florida-based EMS, paramedics and first responders such as police, 911 dispatchers, and firefighters.

EMS personnel will need to register online to get their free ticket. They will then need to print out their confirmation and present it with a valid employee ID at the Gatorland ticket window.

In addition to the free ticket, Gatorland is offering EMS personnel 50 percent off single-day tickets for members of their family.

Gatorland is a 100-acre park and features several exhibits and experiences, including a zip line and an off-road gator adventure.