TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Duke Energy will be able to use hundreds of millions of dollars from tax reform to replenish reserves used for repairs following Hurricane Irma.

Duke Energy got $650 million from federal tax reform

Consumer advocates: Savings should be passed onto customers

Duke Energy will replenish its Storm Recovery Reserve Fund

The Florida Public Service Commission signed off on a plan to use $650 million the company got from the 2017 federal tax reform package to pay back the reserve account used to pay for repairing downed power lines, busted transformers and other damage to the power grid caused by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Consumer advocates argued that Duke should have dipped into profits to cover that cost and pass the savings onto customers in the form of lower rates. But in the end the PSC signed off on the plan.

Duke Energy had originally planned to tack on a recovery fee for customers after Irma, something many utility companies do after a storm. But the company decided against it after calculating the money it would get from the tax cuts.