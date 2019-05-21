VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A searching is underway for a person who went missing after a boat overturned in Volusia County.

Boat overturns in Volusia County lake

One person made it to shore; other did not

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the boat overturned at about 4 p.m. in a lake just off McBride Road in the Seville area.

Two people were onboard the boat at the time. One person made it to shore, but the other did not, deputies said.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also at the scene and helping with the search.