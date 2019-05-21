Site plans are now approved for the 201 Ellicott Street development in downtown Buffalo.

The city’s planning board voted unanimously Monday to approve the plans, which will transform what is currently a parking lot into a mixed-use building with a grocery store and affordable housing.

There are a few more steps Ciminelli Real Estate needs to take before it can start construction, however.

The company still has to take the plans to the Buffalo Common Council and the Erie County Industrial Development Agency for their approval.

"There is a lot of excitement that we see in the community for this project,” said Matt Davison, a spokesperson for Ciminelli. “Certainly for Braymiller Market, but also for this new entry of 201 affordable units in downtown Buffalo."

It’s those housing units that have some people concerned about what’s perceived as a lack of sufficient parking for the new development, with developer Rocco Termini earlier this year threatening to sue if the plans weren’t changed.

The building will stand on what’s now a city-owned surface lot with 400 parking spaces; the rendering for the market and apartments shows 30 parking spots for customers but no on-site parking for the apartments.

Groundbreaking will likely happen later this year, with construction taking two years.