DELAND, Fla. — A dish from Venue 142 in DeLand gives you a fresh take on a Chinese staple. Here’s how to cook up the restaurant’s steak lo mein and cucumber shrimp.

Steak Lo Mein

Ingredients:

Flank Steak Marinade: Marinate steak in a citrus marinade

1/2 cup orange juice

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup soy sauce

(1) cup brown sugar

1/4 cup worcestershire

(2) tbsp. honey

6oz. steak (marinate 30 minutes or more; cook medium rare and slice ¼” thick.)

Entree:

3oz. Broccoli

½ cup Lo Mein noodles

2 oz. carrots

2 oz. baby corn

Snap peas

Chives

Sesame seeds

Wakame (seaweed salad)

Lotus root

Directions:

Slice (3) pieces of lotus root place in rice wine and simmer in pan until golden brown; set aside. Warm lo mein noodles in steak marinade with a hint of sesame oil, lightly saute vegetables together in sauce pan with citrus marinade. Place noodles in bowl and top with Wakame salad; place vegetables around noodles, chop ginger and sprinkle on top. Place two chopsticks across top of bowl and shingle the flank steak across the chopsticks. Top with seared lotus root.

Cucumber Shrimp

Ingredients:

Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade: Blend all ingredients and chill 15 minutes

(1) roasted red pepper

(1) cup of mayonnaise

2 oz. dry mustard

(1) garlic clove pressed

(3) tbsp. lemon juice

(1) tsp., paprika

Pickled Onion:

(1) red onion Julianne

Place in pot, add (1) cup red wine vinegar, 1/2 cup sugar

Simmer for 8-10 mins, chill in cooler

Pan Seared Shrimp:

Add 1/4 cup white wine, 1/4 cup butter

(1) tbsp. fresh-chopped garlic

Cook on medium heat until done

Directions: