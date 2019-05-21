DELAND, Fla. — A dish from Venue 142 in DeLand gives you a fresh take on a Chinese staple. Here’s how to cook up the restaurant’s steak lo mein and cucumber shrimp.
Steak Lo Mein
Ingredients:
Flank Steak Marinade: Marinate steak in a citrus marinade
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup pineapple juice
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- (1) cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup worcestershire
- (2) tbsp. honey
- 6oz. steak (marinate 30 minutes or more; cook medium rare and slice ¼” thick.)
Entree:
- 3oz. Broccoli
- ½ cup Lo Mein noodles
- 2 oz. carrots
- 2 oz. baby corn
- Snap peas
- Chives
- Sesame seeds
- Wakame (seaweed salad)
- Lotus root
Directions:
- Slice (3) pieces of lotus root place in rice wine and simmer in pan until golden brown; set aside.
- Warm lo mein noodles in steak marinade with a hint of sesame oil, lightly saute vegetables together in sauce pan with citrus marinade.
- Place noodles in bowl and top with Wakame salad; place vegetables around noodles, chop ginger and sprinkle on top.
- Place two chopsticks across top of bowl and shingle the flank steak across the chopsticks. Top with seared lotus root.
Cucumber Shrimp
Ingredients:
Roasted Red Pepper Remoulade: Blend all ingredients and chill 15 minutes
- (1) roasted red pepper
- (1) cup of mayonnaise
- 2 oz. dry mustard
- (1) garlic clove pressed
- (3) tbsp. lemon juice
- (1) tsp., paprika
Pickled Onion:
- (1) red onion Julianne
- Place in pot, add (1) cup red wine vinegar, 1/2 cup sugar
- Simmer for 8-10 mins, chill in cooler
Pan Seared Shrimp:
- Add 1/4 cup white wine, 1/4 cup butter
- (1) tbsp. fresh-chopped garlic
- Cook on medium heat until done
Directions:
- Score the side of a cucumber with a vegetable peeler about every 2 inches around the sides.
- Cut the cucumber creating a 1/2 inch thick slice.
- Place cucumber on plate, accent with remoulade; place shrimp on top.
- Garnish with 2 slivers of pickled onion, and top with a pinch of microgreens.