FLORIDA — An ongoing lawsuit between Florida's teachers and the state may finally be drawing to a conclusion, meaning some teachers may soon be receiving a long-overdue bonus.

Both sides are nearing a settlement on the "Best and Brightest" lawsuit. The state's teachers union filed the suit two years ago, claiming the program unfairly discriminated against black, Hispanic, and older teachers who may not have taken the SAT or ACT.

According to the lawsuit, The program discriminates against older teachers and minorities because it uses teacher performances on ACT and SAT college-entrance exams to help determine eligibility for the bonuses.

The program required teachers to score in the top 20 nationally to qualify for the bonus.

Many older teachers did not have to take those tests and historically, most black and Hispanic students post lower ACT and SAT scores.

Hillsborough County teacher Denise Barnes is one of many teachers who did not receive the bonus despite being qualified. After more than a decade of teaching, Barnes was ecstatic to hear she was eligible for an $8,000 dollar bonus.

All she had to do was submit her SAT score, which she took back in her native Puerto Rico.

“I was excited, because that was one of the criteria, and the other criteria was that you needed to be a highly effective [teacher]. So that was, like, a huge incentive,” Barnes said.

It was simple enough. Or so she thought, until she contacted the College Board.

“When I contacted them so they could give me the proof that I did take the test, they couldn’t find it,” she said.

How much will teachers get?

This spring, the Legislature put $15.5 million in the budget to settle the lawsuit.

Lawmakers also passed a bill eliminating the test score criteria from the bonus program.

Governor Ron DeSantis still has to sign the budget before the money is distributed.

Depending on the number of teachers who would end up getting a payout, which is still unknown, teachers may get far less than the $6,000 – $8,000 they should have initially received.

“I’m not concerned, honestly," Barnes told us. "I was excited when I found that we could possibly get something. At this point, anything that we get, I think I’m good with it."

Once everything is finalized, the Florida Department of Education will start sending out letters to affected teachers.

FLDOE could not comment at this time, since litigation is still pending.

The Hillsborough Classroom Teachers’ Association says it will begin meeting with the Hillsborough County School District early next month to determine what kind of payout its teachers will get.