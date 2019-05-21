WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Four students coming from Riviera Elementary School were transported to an area hospital after a bus crash in Brevard County .

The crash happened off Brookshire Circle in West Melbourne Tuesday afternoon.

According to Brevard County Public Schools spokesperson Nicki Hensley, there were 17 students on the bus.

Four students with minor injuries were transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center as a precaution and for “whiplash concerns.” Some said they bumped their heads or shins during the crash.

Twelve other students on the bus were picked up by their parents at Riviera Elementary. One other was picked up at the scene by an older sibling.