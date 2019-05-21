If you're a Gen Xer, here is a question: Do you remember "New Coke?"

It's making a comeback.

Partnership between Coca-Cola, Netflix announced Tuesday

"New Coke" was introduced in 1985 with negative response

Season 3 of "Stranger Things" takes place in 1985

As part of the Netflix drama Stranger Things, the company is bringing back the "New Coke" it introduced in 1985.

At that time, the new drink failed to make an impact on the soft-drink market, as customers were upset that the decades-old Coke formula was tinkered with.

The promotion ended after 79 days, and sales eventually recovered.

Everyone: I don’t think Stranger Things can get any more 80’s.

Stranger Things: Hold my New Coke… #StrangerThings3 #Enjoy pic.twitter.com/xnCGY1dkrQ — Coca-Cola (@CocaCola) May 21, 2019

Season 3 of the show will take place in the summer of 1985.

"The summer of 1985 did in fact change everything for us with the introduction of New Coke, which was also arguably one of the biggest pop culture moments of that year,” said Oana Vlad, director of Coca-Cola Trademark, Coca-Cola North America.

Beginning Thursday, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of cans of New Coke as part of a “Stranger Things” package. An “upside-down” Stranger Things-inspired vending machine will also pop up in select cities this summer to dispense free cans of New Coke for a limited time.

The Coca-Cola website has a special section, promising to "flash back to 1985" starting on Thursday.

