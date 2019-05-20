ORLANDO, Fla. — Whole Foods Market will becomes the first national grocer to eliminate plastic straws from the stores.

Whole Foods says the stores will be removed from U.S., the U.K. and Canada by July. The announcement was made on Monday on the Whole Foods blog.

The company says paper straws with frozen drinks or upon request. The stores will also keep plastic straws on hand for people with disabilities.

Whole Foods also will replace hard plastic rotisserie chicken containers with new bags. The company has also switched to smaller plastic bags for produce.

Whole Foods Market says the packaging changes will cut the amount of plastic by 800,000 pounds per year.