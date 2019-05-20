MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Troopers have identified the possible pickup truck and driver behind a Mount Dora hit-and-run that killed a 21-year-old man last Friday .

Florida Highway Patrol tweeted Sunday that troopers towed a suspect vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup, in connection to the crash on Old Highway 441that killed Demossi Jarrod Weaver.

Officials said it had damage “consistent with hitting a pedestrian.”

On Monday, FHP’s Lt. Kim Montes said troopers contacted the registered owner of the Dodge Ram, and the owner has reportedly retained a lawyer.

Authorities say Weaver was walking or standing off Old Highway 441 near Harris Road around 5:19 a.m. when the driver allegedly hit him and kept driving.

Weaver's body was found later by someone who happened to have been walking in the area.

No other information is available at this time. Spectrum News 13 is working to give you the latest details as they become available.