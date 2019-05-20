TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Brevard County high school marching band's plight to get newer, safer uniforms has ended on a high note — now they are now playing with more pride.

The Astronaut High School Marching Band sure looks spiffy in their new duds. You could say they are now marching to a new beat.

The new uniforms were on display for the first time at the football team's spring game against Melbourne High Friday.

"When we were playing in the stands, they sounded better," says Astronaut High Band Director ​Justin Davis. "And they sounded better because they felt better."

"I feel like the band did play better," senior drum major Ashley Nordby told Spectrum News. "It was a new sense of pride. Proud to show off our accomplishment.

Some online savvy parents found 170 newer uniforms on a site that offers gently worn ones.

"These uniforms were purchased brand new in 2009, worn for about four years, and they've been in storage for the past three," Davis said.

The band chalks it all up to community support, a “Second Chance Prom” fundraising event, a grant from the Phoenix Foundation, and a Spectrum News 13 story in early April that helped spread the word.

"After (Spectrum News 13’s) story aired, we had people giving us $100 donations, 50-cent donations — it didn't matter," Davis told us. "People wanted to help our band."

That money was used to embroider new AHS patches on the uniforms.

It's a far cry from dealing with the three-decade old outfits the band has been wearing for years, which was designed for cold weather bands, which is dangerous in the sweltering Florida heat.

The new uniforms are expected to last another 15 years.

In the meantime, the band boosters will raise money over that time to purchase more when needed.