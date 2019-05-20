HOLLY HILL, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area of Holly Hill with signs of fire damage to the body, Holly Hill Police said in a news release.

Body found in heavily wooded area of Holly Hills

Police also reported signs of some fire damage to the body

Cause of death, person's ID not yet determined

More Volusia County headlines

According to investigators, police officers responded to the 200 block of Strawberry Avenue after a foul smell was reported.

When officers searched a heavily wooded area, they said they found a decomposed body. Investigators also said they found signs of some fire damage to the body.

Holly Hill Police says detectives don’t know yet if the cause of the fire is connected to the death.

Authorities say the person’s identity is currently unknown since the body is in the advance stages of decomposition. The Volusia County Medical Examiner will work to identity the body, along with the cause of death.

No further details are available at this time. Spectrum News 13 will make sure to provide you with the latest information.