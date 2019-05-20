SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An all-girl robotics team from Seminole County hoping to spark STEM skills returned to Central Florida victorious after competing on the world stage.

The "Circuit Girls" nabbed the prestigious Design award, the second-highest judged award given to only five of more than 400 teams at the Vex IQ Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

“We were a good competitor for the other teams as well, so this year, I think we’re thought about more equally," fifth-grader Elaine Chi said.

“I was surprised, really surprised. Definitely not one of the things we were expecting," said 11-year-old Sierra Leinenbach, whose father, Keith, coaches the team. “We got more than we hoped, I’d say.”

But the latest win is just icing on the cake for the team, who thrive on camaraderie and coding.

“This year, we’re more comfortable with everything. It just falls into a pattern," Elaine said.

Neon Lightbulb

The Circuit Girls practice once or twice a week throughout the school year. As they near competition time, that changes to daily get-togethers at the Leinenbach​ home, building their robot, driving around "the field" laid on the living room floor, and adding to a design notebook.

They call their robot Neon Lightbulb — or tangerine dream.

"We have a whole bunch of names," Sierra said.

Last year, the Circuit Girls swept states and picked up awards at worlds. Since then, they've lost one teammate and gained another: 8-year-old Claire Liu.

"She’s my sister," Charlene Liu said. “She puts a lot of effort into things.”

“It was kind of hard fitting in at first, because I would kind of get pushed away," admitted Claire. “I just kept on trying, thinking, writing things down, asking questions to my Dad and stuff.”

Soon, Claire was driving like the best of them, as the team prepared for another trip to worlds.

“We were used to it. So when we got there, we weren’t like, ‘Oh no, this is going to be so nerve-racking,’ " Elaine said.

“You have everyone looking at you, everyone screaming … and I was nervous," said Claire, who is going into fourth grade.

Girls in STEM

And although they won big, the competition wasn't without some drama: One of the girls accidentally clicked the firmware download button, which erased the code from the robot's brain — and led to instant team panic.

“We’re like, 'OK, we’ll just re-download the code.' (We) looked at the code. It was very old," said Charlene, dryly.

“We were just like, 'Oh my gosh, we’ve been through all of this. We’ve finally gotten over it,'" Claire added.

Now wearing robot cogs as jewelry, the Circuit Girls are dreaming about next year’s robot design and wondering how competition will stack up at the middle-school level.

“I was in the hotel when I thought of my first design," giggled 9-year-old Charlene, toying with the robot cog around her neck.

The Circuit Girls said they saw more girls at the competition, which was encouraging.

“It’s a good sign. It means more girls are getting into STEM, which means more will probably go into STEM careers," Charlene said.

They're now imagining breaking the circuit glass ceiling, knowing what they do will influence other young women.

"I’m a girl in STEM. I can inspire others. And inspiring others is a big deal," Charlene said.

“We can’t just have it boy-dominated," Claire said. "More girls need to learn."