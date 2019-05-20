ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s proposed merit-based immigration system is facing an uphill battle on Capitol Hill. If approved by Congress, the proposed plan could impact millions hoping to gain U.S. citizenship.

Here’s what you need to know about the proposed plan:

1. Who does the plan favor?

President Donald Trump's immigration plan would favor citizenship for young educated and skilled workers over those with family members who are U.S. citizens.

2. Who could be impacted by the plan?

If approved by Congress, it could impact Florida undocumented citizens who are farm workers. Many of them would not meet the skilled workers criteria.

A spokesperson for the Farmworker Association of Florida said around 700 of its members would be impacted statewide.

3. What about “Dreamers”?

The plan does not mention what would happen to the 3.8 million "Dreamers," or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients. Their future has been in limbo since the President rescinded the program in 2017.

4. What about undocumented immigrants already in the U.S.?

It also does not address what would happen to the 11 million undocumented immigrants already living in the country.

5. Why is the plan significant?

If passed, President Donald Trump's immigration plan would be the first major legislation to change America's green card system in almost 30 years.

The Immigration Act of 1990 put into place the current annual level of 140,000 employment-based green cards and per-country limits. It also locked in the 65,000 H-1 B visas a year, with some exemptions.