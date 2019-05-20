KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside her mobile home Sunday night.

Homicide investigation of 17-year-old girl

Victim found dead inside mobile home

Authorities said a man who went to check on his friend, the teen victim, found her dead inside her home off Roscoe Drive in the Country Life Mobile Home Park.

Investigators have not released how the victim died, but they are treating it as a homicide and are working to piece together what exactly happened to the young woman.

Police have said they believe this was an isolated incident.

After nearly 12 hours on the scene, police have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a 17 year old girl at this mobile home. Latest details on @MyNews13. pic.twitter.com/GJrFFpaS0l — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) May 20, 2019

No other information has been released. Authorities are working on notifying the victim's family.

