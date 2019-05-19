OCALA, Fla. — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a man's body was found on the side of a road.

26-year-old man's body found on side of SW 38th Avenue in Ocala

Marion County deputies later found burned out car in Reddick

Investigators working to determine if car is connected to hit-and-run

The body of 26-year-old James S. Leocal was found at about 7 a.m. on SW 38th Avenue in Ocala. Investigators think he may have been hit the night before or overnight.

Hours his body was found, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies found a vehicle that matched the description of a car possibly involved. It was found severely burned north of Ocala in Reddick.

Police have not confirmed that it was the car involved.

“Right now, the car has been photographed (and) brought to police headquarters," Ocala Police Capt. Charles Eades said. "They are going to see if they are going to obtain a search warrant or do other forensic tests to determine if it's the one that struck the person last night."

If anyone has any information related to the hit-and-run, please contact the Ocala Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-352-368-STOP .