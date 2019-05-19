COCOA, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Cocoa.

Shooting happened at about 6 p.m. Saturday

Neighbor heard gunshot, saw someone speeding off

It happened about 6 p.m. Saturday on Melaleuca Drive near Fern.

One man was killed. His name hasn't been released.

Investigators say that everyone involved in the is shooting is accounted for and they are not looking for everyone.

Tom Gibbs lives in the neighborhood and was riding on his bike when the shooting happened.

"I was on my way to the store. I heard a pop and knew it was a gunshot, and I looked over and the guy was speeding off," Gibbs said.

The investigation is still under way.