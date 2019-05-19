SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A passenger in an SUV on Interstate 4 was killed Sunday morning when a tire separated from the vehicle, which overturned, troopers say.

Fatal crash closes I-4 westbound for hours Sunday morning

Troopers say rear tire separated from SUV, driver lost control

SUV rolled over several times — passenger died at hospital

The crash happened in the westbound lanes near Heathrow just after 8 a.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Ronald Poppell, 26, of Yulee was driving a 2015 Toyota 4Runner when the left rear tire separated from the vehicle, troopers said. Poppell lost control of the 4Runner, and it overturned several times.

Both he and his passenger, Kristen Poppell, 27, also of Yulee, were taken to South Seminole Hospital in Longwood, where she died. Ronald Poppell was treated for minor injuries.

Both were wearing seat belts, troopers said.

All westbound lanes were closed, and traffic was backed up for miles as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.