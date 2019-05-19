With few options in grocery stores, residents on Buffalo's east side have challenges in finding healthy meal options.

The Healthy Corner Store Initiative is looking to fix that problem, one 'grab and go' meal at a time.

The initiative recently partnered with meal prep chef Michelle Foster, who is targeting food desserts.

Foster's line of healthy and balanced meals can be found at trade fair on East Delavan and Golden Corner on Jefferson Avenue.

The cost is between $6-8 and can be purchased with snap benefits.

"I don't think eating better should be a privilege. It should be available to everyone, whether you are low income or whether you live in an affluent area. You should be able to access healthy food in any area, so i just wanted to make sure it was available for everybody," Foster said.

Thanks to a $118,000 grant, the initiative is expanding at corner stores on the east side with not just food, but info-sessions on healthy cooking and eating.

Foster hopes to add her meal kits to 12 corner stores by the end of the year.