LAKELAND, Fla. — Amazon 's footprint in Polk County may soon be growing.

Amazon wants to lease 1100 acres of land at Lakeland Linder

Cargo-processing facility could be one of the largest in Southeast

Officials think it could bring up to 1,000 jobs to the area

The company hopes to open a cargo handling facility at Lakeland Linder International Airport . Lakeland commissioners are scheduled to vote on the project Monday.

If approved, city officials think it will be Amazon's largest cargo handling facility in the southeastern U.S. Amazon plans to lease up to 110 acres of land in the northwest section of the airport and build a seven-jet hangar. It also wants to erect a roughly 225,000-square-foot facility.

Officials estimate the facility will bring 800 to 1,000 jobs to the area.

"I think it's great," resident Bear Hyatt said. "We need jobs. There are so many places in Lakeland that don't have places for people to work."

"The jobs, I mean that sounds good for the community," said Phillip Cribbs, also a Lakeland resident. "I'm interested to see what the pay range on those jobs are."

If city commissioners approve the deal, construction would begin in July. The facility is expected to be operational by next summer.