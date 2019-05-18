VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday morning are investigating at least one person who was shot on Interstate 4.

Not much is known, except that a vehicle is on the shoulder of I-4, west of Enterprise Road and a person has been shot in the leg.

"He was conscious and alert at the hospital and the investigation is active," stated Andrew Grant, of the Sheriff's Office department of Media Relations and Public Affairs, told Spectrum News 13.

BREAKING: @VolusiaSheriff investigating an early morning shooting that somehow ended here on westbound I4 at Enterprise Rd - just south of Deltona. Limited details right now. One person shot. Dodge Charger being towed. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/ZQHGCqdtBP — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 18, 2019

It is not known when the shooting happened and Grant did not provide any additional information.