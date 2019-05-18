ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have outdoor plans this weekend, or even if you don't, make them as it is going to be a spectacular weekend to get outside and enjoy.

A warm, sunny and mostly dry stretch of weather is going to continue for Central Florida.

The humidity will not be much of a factor and rain chances are extremely low. Afternoon highs will be warm to hot.

Temperatures will reach the mid-80s along the coast with the upper 80s and lower 80s farther inland. A ridge of high pressure will keep winds generally out of the east.

This on-shore wind will keep the temperatures a tad bit cooler along the coast and warmer inland. Skies will be clear overnight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 60s.

On Sunday, there could be a few isolated showers and a rumble of thunder by mid-afternoon, but the coverage will only be 20 percent.

There could be a few showers again on Monday, but like Sunday, the chances and coverage will be low as dry air will be predominately in place across the region.

Temperatures on Monday will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s after starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A ridge of high pressure will reassert itself and continue to dominate Central Florida's weather for mid-week.

Tuesday through Memorial Day weekend will continue to feature mostly to partly sunny skies. The high will keep rain chances low or completely at bay through next weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s each and every day. The humidity should not be too much of a factor. It will be a bit humid, but not oppressive.

Beach and surf forecast

It is looking great to get out on a boat this weekend. The wind will be out of the east today at 5 to 10 knots with seas of 2 to 3 feet. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with wave heights of 2 to 3 feet.

The rip current risk will be dangerously high this weekend. So, it is best to swim with other and within sight of a lifeguard.

There will be an easing northeasterly and east-northeasterly swell. Ocean water temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s. Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen.

