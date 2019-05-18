ORLANDO, Fla. — Years of work has led to a big day for a man who lost his vision three years ago — he’s now a law school graduate.

Roderick Thomas lost his sight 3 years ago due to congenital glaucoma

He's now a graduate of FAMU's College of Law

Thomas says he never lost his vision through the struggles

Living with congenital glaucoma, Roderick Thomas knew the day would come when he lost his vision, which happened about three years ago.

Adjusting may have slowed his studies at Florida A&M University’s College of Law, but it didn't stop him.

"We would have different students in the classroom volunteer just to read to me,” Thomas said. “I get all my books in electronic format.”

He's thankful for the professors, classmates, and other supporters who helped him get to graduation day.

"He is the most extraordinary student that I’ve met since I’ve been at this law school," said Darryll Jones, FAMU College of Law professor.

Through the struggles Thomas says he never lost his internal vision.

"No matter what life throws at you, no matter challenges you face, never lose your vision on where you want to go. Never lose your vision on what you want to do,” he said.

