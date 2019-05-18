LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives are working a death investigation this weekend in the Marina Del Rey subdivision.

Death investigation scene near high school

No names have been released

Groveland police first responded Saturday morning

The location is near South Lake High School.

There was a large law enforcement presence Saturday on Nuestra Place off Maravilla Way, with the area blocked off with tape.

The Lake County Sheriff's office, Groveland police and the medical examiner have all been on scene.

A Lake County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the Groveland Police Department first responded to the area Saturday morning.

Deputies have not released any names.

"It's pretty scary," said neighbor Kyle Green. "I have four kids, young kids. You don't typically see that around here, so it's not normal. It's concerning in the neighborhood, especially by the park where my kids play a lot."

Spectrum News 13 is working to gather more details about this story.