ORLANDO, Fla. — One super hero attending this year's MegaCon is sticking out among thousands, because he’s actually real and a kid.

Zachary Pamboukas, 10, created "The Bionic Kid"

Zachary was born without a right arm, wants to inspire other kids

All the sales from the Bionic Kid go to nonprofit Limbitless Solutions

Zachary Pamboukas, 10, loves comic books and of course video games. But he has a secret identity — he is the hero of a comic he created called the Bionic Kid.

“His (superpower) is unbreakable skin and a bionic arm,” Zach said.

Like every super hero, Zach has an origin story. He was born without his right arm caused by amniotic band syndrome.

“The day we found out was when we found out we are going to have a boy,” Niko Pamboukas said. “As parents … there is shock, there is sadness, there is trying to process.”

I got to meet a real life Super Hero today at @MegaConOrlando Zach Pamboukas,10, created a comic book series to help kids like himself receive a free bionic limb from @Limbitless3D @UCF @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6IeZBavWQR — Jesse Canales (@jescanal) May 17, 2019

Zach, never shy of confidence, showed his parents there are no limits on what he could do.

“For us it was don’t treat it as a loss, don’t feel sorry, because he’s not going to feel sorry,” Niko said. “For him, he didn’t lose anything.”

In 2015, the 10-year-old from Seattle became the Bionic Kid. Zach was watching a video where Robert Downey Jr., who plays Marvel’s Iron Man, presented a bionic arm to a boy just like him. It was created by Limbitless Solutions, a Florida nonprofit that designs 3D printed bionic limbs for children for free.

“They are controlled using EMG sensors,” said Mrudula Peddinti, Limbitless Solutions Branding Director said “You place them on the muscle groups and as you flex the muscles, they open and close the arms.”

Niko said it’s made Zach more confident, and it’s something he wants other kids to feel.

All the sales from the Bionic Kid go to the nonprofit to provide more children with their own superpower. Each bionic limb costs around $1,000 to create.

“If they got a bionic arm because of this comic book, they might be inspired to make a comic book too,” Zach said.