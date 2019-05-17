ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple agencies across four counties are searching for three men accused of armed robberies and carjackings that occurred since last night, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Three men wanted in string of armed robberies, carjackings

The crime spree happened throughout 4 counties

Spree started late Thursday night, went into early Friday morning

Deputies say the crime spree began Thursday around 9:53 p.m. in Orange County at a CVS parking lot of 6217 Silver Star Road, where the three men allegedly carjacked a red Hyundai Elantra.

At 11:40 p.m. the same night, the men also reportedly carjacked another vehicle in Leesburg.

Early Friday morning at 12:56 a.m., authorities believe the suspects drove to Sanford and committed an armed robbery at a Kangaroo at 5690 West State Road 46.

At 1:09 a.m., the men reportedly committed another armed robbery at a Racetrac on 407 Deltona Boulevard in Deltona.

According to authorities, the men drove back to Orange County with both carjacked vehicles and robbed a 7-Eleven at 8830 Rose Avenue.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, and Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crime spree.

No further information is available at this time. Spectrum News 13 is working to keep you updated on the latest details.