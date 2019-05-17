PALM BAY, Fla. — Palm Bay residents voiced their dissatisfaction with city leadership during a city council meeting Thursday, the first since a deputy city manager was arrested on racketeering charges last week.

Deputy City Manager David Isnardi faces racketeering, extortion, drug charges

Businessman Jose Aguiar also arrested

Interim Deputy City Manager also resigned, will work for city in different capacity

Former Deputy City Manager David Isnardi and businessman Jose Aguiar were arrested last Friday for racketeering and extortion, as well as drug charges.

They are accused of planning to install cameras at a house and inviting prostitutes to catch a Palm Bay council member in the act to use as blackmail. The two are also accused of planning to have a council member arrested for drugs they were allegedly going to plant in his car.

Residents like David Kearns voiced their opinions during public comment at Thursday’s meeting at City Hall.

“If I had a sense in 2015 that something was really a mess, then certainly those of you on this board, having seen what was going on in the city of Palm Bay, must've known, must've heard something, must've been aware,” he said.

Kearns is concerned that a government board from the state will come in and take over making decisions for the city.

“If you are compromised as a city official, I am begging you to summon what remains of your civic impulse and for our benefit resign so this city can begin to heal," Kearns said. "Tell what you know and when you learned it, do the decent thing.”

Thursday’s meeting was interrupted by an outburst from one longtime resident fed up with the leadership.

“It’s been years like this, years. Everybody knows Palm Bay is a joke,” resident Randy Felty said.

Mayor William Capote responded at the meeting Thursday night, saying these are just allegations and asking the public to let the case ride itself out.

We also learned during the meeting that Andy Anderson resigned from his position as interim Deputy City Manager. He’ll work for the city in a different position starting next month until he leaves in October.

Anderson's resignation was reportedly voluntary, and he is interested in pursuing new opportunities.