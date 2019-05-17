ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will provide a stretch of dry weather through the weekend.

This will yield to ample sunshine today with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland. Winds off the Atlantic will keep the beaches in the low to mid-80s.

Favorable boating conditions are anticipated today under sunny skies with a light southeast wind of 5 to 10 knots.

A light chop will be found on the Intracoastal Waterway. The risk of rip currents is elevated, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Mostly clear and quiet conditions will prevail overnight as lows settle into the mid- to upper 60s. Few changes will unfold over the weekend as a dry pattern sets up.

Outside of a stray shower moving onshore, or developing inland south of I-4, no meaningful rain is projected.

This setup will last into next week with rain chances staying less than 20 percent until at least the end of next week.

Highs will continue to run hot, in the upper 80s and low 90s.

