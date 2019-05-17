APOPKA, Fla. — Orange County deputies had to dispose of a live, homemade pipe bomb in the Apopka area Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say residents of the Clarcona Resorts on Clarcona Road reported seeing a neighbor showing off what was believed to be an old stick of military dynamite.

When the sheriff's office Hazardous Device Team got to the location, they confirmed it was a pipe bomb, and disarmed it in a nearby field.

Detectives are still investigating at the complex, and they say the resident who had the device is cooperating.

No one was hurt. Residents were evacuated at one point, but they are being allowed back in.