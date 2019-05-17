ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando charter school employee is accused of soliciting naked photos of 14-year-old students, among other sex offenses involving children, a report alleges.

Jaelen Jer'von Alexander, 19, accused of sex offenses involving minors

Alexander worked as an office assistant for Orlando Science School

The charter school in Orange County fired Alexander on March 29

Jaelen Jer'von Alexander, 19, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation was conducted by the Orlando Police Department.

Administrators contacted authorities after learning of accusations from three alleged victims. Alexander was terminated, ending a roughly six-month tenure at the Orlando Science School.

“At Orlando Science Schools, student safety is our number one priority,” the school said in a statement to Spectrum News 13 Thursday.

According to OPD’s investigation, one of the alleged victims said Alexander contacted him on Snapchat and requested naked photos.

“He offered the victim $50 and to get him out of class by stating he needed him at school,” an investigative report said.

The alleged victim said Alexander asked for naked photos, and he refused to provide any.

The suspect reportedly started what he called a support group for students and included the alleged victim in a group chat. Alexander asked the student for an inappropriate photo from the alleged victim, who then blocked Alexander on the group chat.

Another alleged victim, a 14-year-old boy, told an investigator he knew Alexander since August. He claimed Alexander asked him an inappropriate question about his body. The suspect sent the boy naked images of himself, the report alleged.

A different boy alleges Alexander offered him money and a Viagra pill in exchange for a naked photo.

An undercover officer posing as one of the alleged victims had a conversation with Alexander on May 13. The suspect acknowledged soliciting nude photos from children at the school and apologized.

However, he continued to ask for nude photos and asked if the alleged victim was “interested in him romantically,” the report said.

Alexander’s Linkedin page said he served on the City of Orlando District 5 Youth Advisory Board since May 2015. His involvement ended in November, according to a city spokeswoman.

"I am deeply concerned after learning of these charges,” Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill said in a statement. “Mr. Alexander is no longer employed by the City of Orlando. The safety and protection of all children in our community is one of my top priorities."

As part of the city’s hiring process, Alexander cleared a “level 2 criminal background check and did not have any criminal history,” said Karyn Barber, a spokeswoman for the City of Orlando, said in a statement.

“Because of that clearance, there would not have been any restrictions on interacting with any citizens, regardless of age,” she added.

In the investigation involving Orlando Science School students, Alexander was charged with 12 felonies involving sex offenses with children. Six of the charges called for no bond.

Orange-Osceola Circuit Judge John Marshall Kest set a $5,000 bond for each of three charges of attempted lewd or lascivious conduct.

He also reduced the no-bond charges for lewd conduct by an authority figure to $150 each.

The remaining six charges -- two charges of transmission of harmful material to minors and three charges of solicitation of a minor via computer -- were originally set at $1,000 each. The judge reduced those to $150 each.

Alexander posted a $16,350 bond and was released Thursday.