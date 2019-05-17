UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority in Utica is celebrating its Food2Energy program.

The $3.4 million project aims to divert commercial organic waste from landfills.

Processed waste will go to Oneida County Water Pollution Control. There it will turn into methane and end up as electricity.

It's another way to better protect the environment.

"We've made great strides in diverting recyclables and diverting green waste from composting and taking a lot out of our waste stream and this is really the next big step it represents 22-percent of our waste stream," said Oneida-Herkimer Solid Waste Authority Executive Director William Rabbia.

The program was paid for through grants and by the Solid Waste Authority. The testing phase will begin in a couple of weeks.