An influx of state funding is coming to Albany — specifically to help redevelop the site of the former Downtown Albany Convention Center.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday $22 million in state funding will support two major projects within the city.

A total of $15 million will go towards the creation of a mixed-use neighborhood in Liberty Park — the site of the former convention center — while $7.3 million will go to the CDTA to support construction of its Bus Rapid Transit Line.

Governor Cuomo is also creating a new task force of state and local economic development and transportation stakeholders to study the potential for a new intermodal center near the Liberty Park project.