ORLANDO, Fla. — You’ll notice a lot more traffic near the Orange County Convention Center this weekend as more than 100,000 people converge for MegaCon Orlando.

MegaCon Orlando this weekend at convention center

More than 100,000 people expected

Check it out: MegaCon Orlando

It’s one of the largest fan conventions in the Southeast.

“These are my people, this is where I come to geek out,” said Kaitlynn Calsam, who has been attending MegaCon for more than a decade.

This year's event is highlighted with several cast reunions, from "Boy Meets World" and "Smallville" to "The Goonies" and "Back to the Future."

Many are excited to see Marty McFly and Doc Brown together again.

“It’s really electric when they take to the stage together and share those stories that fit into that iconic series for us,” said Andrew Moyes, Vice President Fan Expo HQ.

MegaCon is a chance for fans of everything, from comics and TV shows to movies and video games, to celebrate, even dress up.

“It’s just a sense of community to find other people that are into the things that you are into,” said Kendra Novelli. “And it’s sometimes really hard in a big city like Orlando to find others, so this is a chance where we all get to meet up and get to know each other.”

Tickets are still available. Prices vary depending on what you want to do.

MegaCon runs through Sunday.