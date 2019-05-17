MAITLAND, Fla. — The small plane that made an emergency landing on an Interstate 4 ramp Thursday afternoon remains parked off the highway.

Maitland police say the plane ran out of fuel

No one was hurt, but a car was hit by the plane

FAA is investigating and the plane is still there

The aircraft has remained in place overnight as the Federal Aviation Administration is set to begin its investigation.

The fixed-wing Piper aircraft made the landing on the Maitland Boulevard on-ramp to I-4 westbound in Maitland around 5:30 p.m.

Maitland Police says the pilot told officers that the plane ran out of fuel. There were no injuries.

Audio from Radio Reference painted the picture of the moments when the plane went down.

"At this time of day, anything, there’s so many cars backed up for miles," said witness Kyle Kelly. "It’s really an act of God that he’s okay and no one else is hurt."

Maitland Police also told us the plane was coming from South Carolina, headed to Orlando Executive Airport.

Now, the FAA is looking into how this unexpected landing happened.

We did some digging and found the last time a plane landed on I-4. In November of 2017 a single-engine experimental aircraft went down near the Seminole County rest area.

The pilot in that incident reported engine trouble.