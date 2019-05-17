Corning Museum of Glass introduced new exhibits and demonstrations for the public. The new featured exhibit this year is “New Glass Now.” It’s the first of its kind in 40 years, bringing in artwork from all around the world.

Last year’s Glass barge was the appetizer, according to Corning Museum of Glass flame worker, Eric Goldschmidt. He says the featured “New Glass Now” exhibit is the entrée. It takes us on a journey of where the glass world is and where contemporary glass work has gone.

We’re making glass this morning with the guys from Corning museum and glass and talking about the new exhibit! #ymr pic.twitter.com/Vpp5Ka1L39 — Jillian Parker (@TVJillianParker) May 17, 2019

“We have 100 objects made by artists from 32 different nationalities. The ages range from 24 to 85 for the artists and it’s an incredible collection of what’s going on in the world of glass art right now,” added Goldschmidt.

To support “New Class Now” is “New Glass How.” The newest flame working demo shows how a piece of art is sculpted from start to finish.

“We’re going to help people better understand how an artist develops an idea all the way through a process to get it to a finished object that may wind up in a museum. We also want to help people better view art and get comfortable in museum settings,” added Goldschmidt.

Making a goblet and talking about New Glass Now, the new exhibition at the Corning Museum of Glass. New flame working demos going on as well! pic.twitter.com/LPH79budqW — Jillian Parker (@TVJillianParker) May 17, 2019

In addition to new exhibits and demonstrations is a new TV competition series. The Corning Museum of Glass partnered with an outside media company to produce Blown Away, a first in featuring the art of glassblowing.

“Our team of glassblowers from our hot glass demonstrations went up to help with the last episode of the series. They assisted the two finalists and our senior manager of hot glass programs was one of the judges for the finals as well,” added Goldschmidt.

That series will air on Netflix later this summer. “New Glass Now” and “New Glass How” will run until January 5, 2020.