NATIONWIDE — Starting next fall, universities across the nation will have a new metric to use for admissions consideration.

Officially named "Environmental Context Dashboard"

Score takes into account test taker's hardships when calculating college admissions rating

FSU participated in pilot program last year

More Education stories

The new adversity score, or "Environmental Context Dashboard," as it is officially named, takes into account a test taker's hardships when calculating their college admissions rating.

Research by the College Board, who administers the SAT and who created the Adversity Score, showed use of the score coincided with increased admissions for students from more adverse backgrounds.

Applicants were usually from lower income households and came from neighborhoods with higher crime rates. The neighborhoods also tended to be more ethnically diverse.

Florida State was one of the universities that participated in the pilot program for the score since fall of last year.

They reported a five percent increase in admissions of non-white students, going from 37 percent to 42 percent.

Meanwhile, this new metric comes at the same time a high profile lawsuit challenges race used as a measure for acceptance at universities.

Part of the stated reason for the creation of the Adversity Score was due to a 1999 policy instituted in Florida by then-Gov. Jeb Bush eliminating the use of race in higher education admissions consideration.