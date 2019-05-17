MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Talk about right place, right time.

Brevard County deputy Johnny Narvaez helped deliver a baby on Monday.

A call came in about a woman in labor. Blaine and Devon Sullivan of Cocoa were on Interstate 95, rushing to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne.

"95 we went, she said it's coming," Blaine Sullivan said. "Called 911, they told me to pull over, I pulled over at the gas station, closest place I had."

It was just down the street at a Circle K gas station in Viera, near where deputy Narvaez was patrolling.

"Narvaez met me there, took the wheel man," Blaine Sullivan said.

The baby wasn't waiting, as Narvaez sat in the passenger seat of their van.

The couple has three children already, so she knows when a baby is on the way.

"Once it got time, there was no turning back," Devon Sullivan said.

That's when deputy Narvaez went into doctor mode.

"He asked me if she could get in the back, I opened the door, there was no room for her to get out, she said I can't," Blaine Sullivan said. "He slid her down, that was it."

Seconds later, Blaine Sullivan the Second came into the world!

The newborn's birth certificate has the gas station address as place of birth, and guess what else?

"It says he [deputy Narvaez] is the delivering doctor!" Blaine Sullivan said. "They said who delivered it, and I said make sure you get his name right."

And the deputy "doctor" got to hold the baby for a second time. Pretty good for a deputy who has only been on the force for less than a year.

"That's what we got out of it, that little man right there," Blaine Sullivan said, pointing to his new son.

"We protect and serve, we never deliver, wow," Narvaez said.

Little Blaine weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces. He and mom are doing fine.