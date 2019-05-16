FERN PARK, Fla. — Investigators have released a composite sketch of a man thought to have attacked a woman waiting at a Seminole County bus stop, leaving her with a swollen face and bloody ear.

Deputies: Woman at bus stop left swollen, bloodied after attack

Man asked her what she would do for $100, Sheriff's report says

Woman told deputies that man had many tattoos, including a wizard

The incident happened Tuesday night at the bus stop on Fernwood Boulevard in Fern Park, according to a Seminole Sheriff's Office report.

The woman told a responding deputy that she was sitting at the bus stop when a man came up to her from across the street, sat down next to her, and asked her if she needed money, and she said no. Then the man asked her what she would do for $100, and she again told him she wasn't interested.

That's when he grabbed her, attacked her, and dragged her into the median of Fernwood Boulevard, the Sheriff's Office report says. She bit his finger in the struggle and was able to get away. The deputy wrote that the woman said she didn't see which direction the man fled.

The deputy said the woman had swelling on the left side of her face, was bleeding from her left ear, and had multiple cuts on her face.

The man is thought to be about 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and black hair, and was wearing blue jeans and white tank top. He had tattoos covering his arms, chest, and stomach, the woman reported. She said one of the tattoos featured a wizard, but she couldn't remember where it was.