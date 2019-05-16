TAVARES, Fla. — Residents living near Lake Saunders in the city of Tavares say they're disappointed. They were hoping that city council members would vote against a proposed high-rise apartment complex.

Tavares city council out off vote on high-rise complex

Residents want leaders to vote against the proposal

The five-building complex would rise four stories high on a 10-acre parcel along Lake Saunders.

City officials decided to put off the vote until August in order to look at neighbor's petitions. Residents say the plan violates several zoning codes and would pollute Lake Saunders.

“They want to chop the trees down. We don't want all of the apartment complex to have access to the lake, because that will pollute the lake even more, and there's tons of wildlife,” said Eileen Knecht, a Lake Saunders resident.

Mike Herring has lived on the lake for 29 years, and he thinks the idea of the high-rise apartment is a big mistake.

“This huge apartment complex is not consistent with what we've already got,” he told Spectrum News.

Plans for the four-story development was voted down during a zoning board hearing. Now it's up to city council members to make a final determination on the future of the development.