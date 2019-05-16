MAITLAND, Fla. — A small plane made an emergency landing onto a ramp to I-4.

Maitland police say the plane ran out of fuel

No one was hurt, but a car was hit by the plane

FAA has been called

The fixed-wing Piper aircraft made the landing on the Maitland Boulevard on-ramp to I-4 westbound in Maitland around 5:30 p.m.

Maitland Police says the pilot told officers that the plane ran out of fuel.

Spectrum News reporter Greg Angel listened to audio from Air Traffic Control at Orlando International Airport, and heard the pilot tell the controller that he wasn't going to make it. Greg says he heard the pilot say the engine kept going on and off.

It appears the plane may have hit a car, but Maitland fire says there were no injuries.

A witness took pictures that showed damage to the plane's nose and one of the wings.

No lanes are closed, but the landing has snarled traffic on the on-ramp and drivers should avoid the area if they can.

Maitland police say the plane came from South Carolina and was heading for Orlando Executive Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Spectrum News reporter Eric Mock is at the landing area, working to get new details. For the latest updates, watch us LIVE.