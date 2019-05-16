ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing into a man on a bus bench, who was seriously injured in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Motorcyclist Sean Betts taken to hospital, where he died

At around 12:25 p.m., Thursday, Sean Betts was driving his 2014 Yama motorcycle going eastbound on Apopka Vineland Road.

The FHP stated that the 37-year-old Winter Springs man was speeding and struck the rear of Sesha Srinivasan's 2017 Toyota Camry near the Palm Parkway.

The crash sent Betts and the motorcycle off the road and the vehicle struck Vertel Patterson, who was sitting on a bus bench, according to the FHP.

The 32-year-old Patterson of Orlando was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center in serious condition.

Betts, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to the Dr. P. Phillips Hospital, where he died, confirmed the FHP.

Srinivasan, a 48-year-old Lakeland resident, was not injured.

The FHP stated it is not sure if Betts was under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.