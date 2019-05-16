ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day for Thursday.

A stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out, but rain chances will be below 20 percent. Highs for Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

No major issues are expected Thursday evening. The skies will clear out across the area, with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly clear skies.

The mostly dry conditions continue heading into Friday. More dry air will move into the region, with very minimal rain chances. Highs for Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

No major changes are expected for the weekend. Saturday will again feature partly cloudy skies and dry weather. Highs for Saturday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Some moisture will work back into the area for Sunday. A few isolated showers will be possible; the majority of the area will stay dry. Highs for Sunday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our mostly quiet stretch of weather continues into next week. Mostly dry conditions are expected Monday and Tuesday, with warm temperatures. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Moisture will begin to slowly march back into the area by the middle of next week.

Beach and surf forecast

It's shaping up to be a great day for boating, with seas 2 to 3 feet and a light easterly breeze.

Surfers will find poor-to-fair conditions Thursday, with and east-southeasterly swell mix.

The rip current threat will be low Thursday, with Atlantic water temperatures now sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s.

