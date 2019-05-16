SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man is accused of using Snapchat to solicit an underage girl, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Sean Michael Barry, who is a park attendant at Universal Orlando, was arrested Wednesday.

A 15-year-old girl told deputies on Monday that Barry started communicating with her through Snapchat in November of last year. According to the arrest report, the girl said Barry made sexual comments during their conversations. In one instance, he suggested that the girl watch him perform a lewd act because he wanted "to make her feel uncomfortable."

On Tuesday, investigators interviewed Barry who admitted to chatting with the girl through Snapchat, the arrest report said. Barry also admitted to making the sexual comments and said he was aware the girl was underage, according to the arrest report.

Barry was charged with obscene communication to seduce, solicit or lure a minor child. He was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.