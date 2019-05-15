TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Commissioners may decide Wednesday if they want to keep the Cross Bay Ferry long term.

In addition, if they ferry remains in their plans it may expand with a connection to southern Hillsborough County and MacDill Air Force Base.

Officials said that route could help alleviate some of the traffic congestion into MacDill. But how much of an impact would it have on overall traffic?

"The ferries have done very, very well," said Alexis Muellner, Editor of the Tampa Bay Business Journal. "I don't think this would be happening if the cross bay ferries didn't perform strong."

The ferry just wrapped up it's latest November to April run. The successful run has officials discussing the expansion. From November to April, ridership passed more than 52,000 trips.

HMS Ferries Inc. and South Swell Development Corp. have submitted business plans to Hillsborough County, proposing a new Cross Bay Ferry service by 2022. That plan would blend the MacDill Air Force Base commuter service with the existing Tampa/St. Pete route.

Commissioners would need to re-approve the project, and the funding, at it's meeting Wednesday.

Former Hillsborough County Commissioner and lawyer Ed Turanchik, who also represents HMS Ferry, Inc., proposed the Williams Park stop in southern Hillsborough County.

HMS Ferry would make a 20-year, $100-million commitment to fund the project.

"They key thing is...the county commission decides to finally get on with it and do permanent ferry service," Turanchik said. "And hopefully work with other member governments to put the financing package together, but it's time to move forward."

If the expanded ferry service gets the green light, expect some kind of seasonal service to continue like in recent years.

Officials said it may take about three years before some type of permanent service is created.