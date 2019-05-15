Syracuse could be one of the first American cities connected by a 5G network.

The federal government is trying to win the race to make the country one of the first powered by these networks

"I mean I would rather have no one in the world start this but if it's going to be anybody, it shouldn't be Syracuse," said Syracuse resident Cindy Stultz.

Mayor Ben Walsh is looking to make Syracuse the first American city to house a 5G network. At an Eastside meeting Tuesday night, some neighbors worried about what that would mean for the Salt City.

"I would like our representatives to truly research it deeply," said Stultz.

Some people's health concerns were met by a harsh reality from city lawmakers.

"A general concern about radiation or something like that, the federal government governs that, the city of Syracuse doesn't have the ability to do that. So in a scenario in which we were to vote down a permit because of those concerns, they would take us to court and they would win immediately because we don't have the ability to do that," said Syracuse Common Councilor Michael Greene.

Due to a Federal Telecommunications Act, no municipality can block the construction of cell towers on the premise of health concerns.

"Unfortunately that's the ruling that came down from federal government so we're just trying to do the responsible thing from the municipal level," said Greene.

The Syracuse Common Council will vote on a "master agreement" which will dictate the terms of the agreement, like if more cell towers are to be built.