ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A brand of salmon sold at Publix is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated.

Seven Seas International USA of St. Petersburg is recalling its 4 oz. Biltmore Smoked Sockeye Salmon.

The 4 oz. product was distributed only in Florida by Publix grocery stores. It can be identified by its production code, which is a four digit code printed on the clear vacuum bag that contains the product.

A statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Publix customers who have purchased this product are being advised not to consume it and return it to the store where it was originally purchased for a refund.

The product carries the following UPC code: 007-36211-88774.