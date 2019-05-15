ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure moving in Wednesday allowed for a quiet day with a lot more sunshine.

Although we can’t completely rule out a stray shower, almost all of us remain rain free overnight and into Thursday.

The front that brought us storms to start the week has now dropped south, allowing a ridge of high pressure to build down the peninsula and take control of our pattern for the next week.

As drier air aloft continues moving in, dew points have actually slid slightly out of the muggy category. We still have enough lingering moisture for a stray shower, but most of us stay dry.

Under a clear to partly cloudy sky overnight, lows dip into the 60s area wide. A sunny stretch takes us into the upcoming weekend, and even the first half of next week as we’ve removed any rain chances until at least next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Dry conditions will allow our temps to climb to and slightly above average. We’ll keep highs in the mid to upper 80s Thursday, then either side of 90 into next week.

Beach and surf forecast

Poor to occasionally very poor conditions for surfers the next couple days, before our surf flattens completely this weekend. The rip current risk stays low and sea surface temps are fairly nice in the upper 70s to lower 80s at this time.

Don’t forget sunscreen! Our UV index is extreme, which means under 10 minutes to burn.

