MONTVERDE, Fla. — The dean of students at Montverde Academy was fired amid an investigation into whether he had a sexual relationship with a juvenile student, the school said Wednesday.

Jerry Matos, 29, is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Department of Children and Families but hasn't been arrested, reports show.

According to a Sheriff's Office incident report, Matos came to headmaster Kasey Kesselring on Monday to address a rumor that was circulating about Matos having an inappropriate relationship with a girl at the school.

Matos denied the allegation, and when Kesselring confronted the student, she also denied the affair, a detective wrote in the report. After Kesselring met with a male student who reportedly had information about the relationship, he then went back to both Matos and the girl, who both again denied the allegation. This time, though, Matos offered to resign.

That's when Kesselring called in law enforcement and DCF, the detective wrote, and Matos was fired and told to vacate his school-provided home.

Montverde Academy is an elite, co-ed boarding school in Lake County that's nationally known for its athletics programs. Numerous NBA players have attended.